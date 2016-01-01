Kerry Gould accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerry Gould
Overview
Kerry Gould is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Kerry Gould works at
Locations
Providence Internal Medicine820 S McClellan St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 747-1144
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kerry Gould
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205313467
Kerry Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
