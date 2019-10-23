Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerry Gordon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kerry Gordon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Quiet Mind Therapy Services Lcsw Pllc120 Allens Creek Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 271-1661
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Changed my life in as many important profound ways as any other experience in my life time. And he is a great and fair person to boot.
About Dr. Kerry Gordon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073582300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
