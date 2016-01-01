Kerry Baird, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerry Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerry Baird, APNP
Kerry Baird, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI.
ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4530Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kerry Baird, APNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952932972
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
