Kerry Anderson, LMHC

Counseling
Overview

Kerry Anderson, LMHC is a Counselor in Des Moines, IA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2600 Grand Ave Ste 312, Des Moines, IA 50312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 274-6613
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 26, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. A for over ten years. She is a no BS therapist. If you’re and adult wanting to heal from your childhood emotional trauma and wondering why your so screwed up, I highly recommend going to her. There have been many times I did not agree with her and that is ok. I learned over the years I had to do the work and she has been there to guide me through all the childhood crazy trains. The work is painful and it takes longer than most people are willing to undertake. After all these years and hard work...I finally “Get It”. I am becoming untethered from my painful childhood story and it feels fantastic!
    T. Des Moines — Feb 26, 2021
    About Kerry Anderson, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184760977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kerry Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kerry Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Kerry Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

