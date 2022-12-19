Kerri Pillar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerri Pillar, FNP-C
Overview
Kerri Pillar, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX.
Locations
- 1 606 E NUECES ST, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 575-4100
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Was a bit of a wait in the waiting room, but the wait was most definitely worth it. Kerri is amazing. It was my first appointment with her and she raised my expectations for a healthcare provider. Will definitely be going back and recommending her to anyone looking for a family specialist. She was so kind and patient during my visit and she made sure we built some kind of trust before digging into my problems, which I appreciate. I also appreciate how she isn’t one to just throw random medications at you, she actually likes to study your body first and make sure she picks the right meds. Loved the way she does things and will most definitely be my first choice any other time.
About Kerri Pillar, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619406592
Frequently Asked Questions
