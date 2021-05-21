Kerri Ellinger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerri Ellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerri Ellinger, PA-C
Kerri Ellinger, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD.
Kerri Ellinger works at
The Center for Women's Health659 S Salisbury Blvd Ste 4, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-9111
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Capital
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I loved having Keri as my OBGYN! I was sad to learn that she left Center for Women’s Health! I have tried searching to see where she is practicing now. Reading the reviews, it’s very apparent many liked her!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376732917
