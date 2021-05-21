See All Physicians Assistants in Salisbury, MD
Kerri Ellinger, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Kerri Ellinger, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD. 

Kerri Ellinger works at MAT Clinics in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Women's Health
    659 S Salisbury Blvd Ste 4, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 543-9111

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Breast Diseases
Cervical Spine Disorders
Endometrial Biopsy
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Capital
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    May 21, 2021
    I loved having Keri as my OBGYN! I was sad to learn that she left Center for Women’s Health! I have tried searching to see where she is practicing now. Reading the reviews, it’s very apparent many liked her!
    Tina — May 21, 2021
    About Kerri Ellinger, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1376732917
    Kerri Ellinger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerri Ellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kerri Ellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kerri Ellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kerri Ellinger works at MAT Clinics in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Kerri Ellinger’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kerri Ellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Ellinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerri Ellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerri Ellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

