Kerri Dexter, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Kerri Dexter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN. 

Kerri Dexter works at Franciscan Physician Network - Neighborhood Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network - Family Medicine
    2708 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-1555
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Had my 1st visit with Kerri today with my wife.we are very pleased and happy we got to see her. She took the the time to listen to us and not just hear us. I'm not comfortable with doctors but she had me so relaxed and talked to us like we've known her for years. Highly recommend her. Scale of 1 to 10 she is a 15.
    Timothy Grace — Jul 09, 2021
    About Kerri Dexter, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528616513
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kerri Dexter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kerri Dexter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kerri Dexter works at Franciscan Physician Network - Neighborhood Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Kerri Dexter’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kerri Dexter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Dexter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerri Dexter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerri Dexter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

