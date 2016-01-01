Keri Valdez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keri Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keri Valdez, FNP
Overview
Keri Valdez, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Calexico, CA.
Keri Valdez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ceja Mario MD251 W COLE BLVD, Calexico, CA 92231 Directions (760) 618-0571
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keri Valdez?
About Keri Valdez, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1417590548
Frequently Asked Questions
Keri Valdez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keri Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keri Valdez works at
Keri Valdez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keri Valdez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keri Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keri Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.