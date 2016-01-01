Keri Halverson, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keri Halverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keri Halverson, CCC-SLP
Overview
Keri Halverson, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Moose Lake, MN.
Keri Halverson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Moose Lake4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keri Halverson?
About Keri Halverson, CCC-SLP
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1750909735
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Sandstone
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Keri Halverson using Healthline FindCare.
Keri Halverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keri Halverson works at
Keri Halverson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keri Halverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keri Halverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keri Halverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.