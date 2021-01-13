See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Keri Dillon, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Keri Dillon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Keri Dillon works at Primary Care Physicians in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Physicians
    12728 AUGUSTA AVE, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 330-1410
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Keri Dillon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093196909
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keri Dillon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keri Dillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keri Dillon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Keri Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keri Dillon works at Primary Care Physicians in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Keri Dillon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Keri Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keri Dillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keri Dillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keri Dillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
