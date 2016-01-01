See All Vascular Surgeons in Brooksville, FL
Keri Davies, APRN

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Keri Davies, APRN is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Keri Davies works at Nature Coast Surgical Specialists - Cortez Blvd Suite 208 in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nature Coast Surgical Specialists - Cortez Blvd Suite 208
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 208, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6296
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Keri Davies, APRN

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194157719
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
