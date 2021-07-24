Overview

Dr. Keren Yang, OD is an Optometrist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics.



Dr. Yang works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

