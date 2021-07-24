See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Keren Yang, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Keren Yang, OD

Optometry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keren Yang, OD is an Optometrist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics.

Dr. Yang works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Disease
Cataract
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?

Jul 24, 2021
I left my appointment so happy because everyone from the front desk, assistant and Dr. Yang were so very nice. I had to drive 1.5 hours to get to my appointment so I was a little frazzled when I arrived but Everyone put me at ease. Dr. Yang sat and explained my situation very clearly to me and put me on the right path so I could see better. I LOVE this doctor. She is kind, and very caring. I highly recommend her.
— Jul 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Keren Yang, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keren Yang, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yang to family and friends

Dr. Yang's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yang

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keren Yang, OD.

About Dr. Keren Yang, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1912965906
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keren Yang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yang works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.