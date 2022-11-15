See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Kerby McDonald Icon-share Share Profile

Kerby McDonald

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kerby McDonald is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi At Hattiesburg.

Kerby McDonald works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler
    2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 800-4890
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Bereavement
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Bereavement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Delusion
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarding Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hoarding
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatic Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kerby McDonald?

    Nov 15, 2022
    I have visited several psychiatrists and all have caused major setbacks affecting my quality of life. Kerby has listened to my concerns with side effects and taken those concerns when finding a med regime. It’s taken some time but I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been since my diagnosis ten years ago. He has saved my life. This being said not every health practitioner is the right fit for you. Give him a try!
    Alyssa — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kerby McDonald
    How would you rate your experience with Kerby McDonald?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kerby McDonald to family and friends

    Kerby McDonald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kerby McDonald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kerby McDonald.

    About Kerby McDonald

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053662007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern Mississippi At Hattiesburg
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kerby McDonald is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerby McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kerby McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kerby McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kerby McDonald works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Kerby McDonald’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Kerby McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerby McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerby McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerby McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kerby McDonald?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.