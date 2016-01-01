Overview

Keran Hill, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Keran Hill works at Sun River Health in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.