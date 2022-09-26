See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Physician Assistant (PA)
1.5 (7)
Overview

Kera Thomas, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Kera Thomas works at City Block Health in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantagecare Physicians PC East New York
    101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 773-1100
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Annual check up. She is very pleasant and cares about her patients. I will recommend her to my family and frienss.
    — Sep 26, 2022
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629283791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kera Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kera Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kera Thomas works at City Block Health in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Kera Thomas’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kera Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kera Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kera Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kera Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

