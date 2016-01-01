Kepeng Lu, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kepeng Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kepeng Lu, PA
Overview
Kepeng Lu, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Kepeng Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Julie Uyen Wu Inc3750 S Jones Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 434-8880
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kepeng Lu?
About Kepeng Lu, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861856601
Frequently Asked Questions
Kepeng Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kepeng Lu works at
Kepeng Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kepeng Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kepeng Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kepeng Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.