See All Psychiatrists in Cordova, TN
Keona Washington, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Keona Washington, APN

Adult Psychiatry
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Keona Washington, APN is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. 

Keona Washington works at Dr. Jim Pang, MD., PLLC in Cordova, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jim Pang, MD, PLLC
    65 Germantown Ct Ste 402, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 752-4900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Keona Washington?

    Jun 19, 2022
    Visit was extremely well very thorough and considerate of my situation was seen in a timely manner. I am very appreciative of how Dr. Washington was . what I needed to get my medicine regulated. And she was able to do.
    Ms Johnso — Jun 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Keona Washington, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Keona Washington, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Keona Washington to family and friends

    Keona Washington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Keona Washington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Keona Washington, APN.

    About Keona Washington, APN

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811415201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keona Washington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Keona Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keona Washington works at Dr. Jim Pang, MD., PLLC in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Keona Washington’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Keona Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keona Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keona Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keona Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Keona Washington, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.