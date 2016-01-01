Kenya Shotwell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenya Shotwell, FNP-BC
Overview
Kenya Shotwell, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Kenya Shotwell works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital South10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1328
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenya Shotwell?
About Kenya Shotwell, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740735885
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenya Shotwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenya Shotwell works at
Kenya Shotwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenya Shotwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenya Shotwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenya Shotwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.