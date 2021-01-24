See All Physicians Assistants in Greenville, SC
Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC. 

Kenya Fernanders-Briggs works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology & Liver Center
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-2888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427109610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenya Fernanders-Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenya Fernanders-Briggs works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Kenya Fernanders-Briggs’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kenya Fernanders-Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenya Fernanders-Briggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenya Fernanders-Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

