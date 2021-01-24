Kenya Fernanders-Briggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, PA-C
Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC.
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Kenya is very caring and has helped me out a lot! Very thankful and blessed to have her as my provider!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427109610
Kenya Fernanders-Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenya Fernanders-Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kenya Fernanders-Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenya Fernanders-Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenya Fernanders-Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenya Fernanders-Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.