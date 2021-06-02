Kenya Boson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenya Boson, MED
Overview
Kenya Boson, MED is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Kenya Boson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kathleen J Washpun Foundation7901 Cameron Rd Ste 2, Austin, TX 78754 Directions (512) 318-2503
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenya Boson?
Kenya has been a great therapist! She helped me face my challenges to be my best self. On this of that, she was on hold with my insurance for 2 hours just to make sure they covered my visits!
About Kenya Boson, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1497179949
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenya Boson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenya Boson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenya Boson works at
5 patients have reviewed Kenya Boson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenya Boson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenya Boson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenya Boson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.