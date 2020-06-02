See All Counselors in Torrance, CA
Kenton Lane, LMFT

Relationship Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kenton Lane, LMFT is a Relationship Counselor in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Leeway School For Educational Therapy

Kenton Lane works at Kenton Lane Psychotherapy in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenton Lane Psychotherapy
    24050 Madison St, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 968-1608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Kleptomania
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Personality Disorders
Psychological Addiction
Psychosis
Relationship Issues
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 02, 2020
    He is the best therapist I ever had . Very knowledgeable , caring and professional .
    Roya Yavari — Jun 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kenton Lane, LMFT

    • Relationship Counseling
    • English
    • 1396034146
    Education & Certifications

    • Leeway School For Educational Therapy
    • Verdugo Mental Health Center, Glendale, Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenton Lane, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenton Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kenton Lane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kenton Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenton Lane works at Kenton Lane Psychotherapy in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Kenton Lane’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kenton Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenton Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenton Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenton Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

