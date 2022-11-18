Kent Shippen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kent Shippen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kent Shippen, PA-C
Overview
Kent Shippen, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Jackson, WY.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jackson62 Redmond St, Jackson, WY 83001 Directions (307) 218-5880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Western Wyoming Dermatology - Afton47 DOC PERKES, Afton, WY 83110 Directions (307) 207-5775MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dubois5647 US Highway 26, Dubois, WY 82513 Directions (307) 218-5879Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Western Wyoming Dermatology - Pinedale625 E Hennick St, Pinedale, WY 82941 Directions (307) 207-6828MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good response to my issues. Very thorough and educated
About Kent Shippen, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1942379003
Frequently Asked Questions
Kent Shippen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kent Shippen using Healthline FindCare.
Kent Shippen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Kent Shippen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kent Shippen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kent Shippen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kent Shippen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.