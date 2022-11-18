See All Physicians Assistants in Jackson, WY
Kent Shippen, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kent Shippen, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Jackson, WY. 

Kent Shippen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jackson in Jackson, WY with other offices in Afton, WY, Dubois, WY and Pinedale, WY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jackson
    62 Redmond St, Jackson, WY 83001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 218-5880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Western Wyoming Dermatology - Afton
    47 DOC PERKES, Afton, WY 83110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 207-5775
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dubois
    5647 US Highway 26, Dubois, WY 82513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 218-5879
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Western Wyoming Dermatology - Pinedale
    625 E Hennick St, Pinedale, WY 82941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 207-6828
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kent Shippen, PA-C
About Kent Shippen, PA-C

  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1942379003
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

