Kent Peterson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kent Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kent Peterson, LMHC
Overview
Kent Peterson, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from 1981.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1817 Crescent Blvd Ste 101D, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 883-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- APS Healthcare
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kent Peterson?
I've been seeing Kent for a year and couldn't be happier with the help he's provide. He's helped me solve both personal and professional problems that I've faced in my life. There have been times when I've really needed to talk to someone and he's always available with a quick call. Highly recommended
About Kent Peterson, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1316049539
Education & Certifications
- Pinecrest Rehabilitation Hospital
- 1981
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kent Peterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kent Peterson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kent Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Kent Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kent Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kent Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kent Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.