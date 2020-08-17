See All Psychotherapists in Orlando, FL
Kent Peterson, LMHC

Psychotherapy
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kent Peterson, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from 1981.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1817 Crescent Blvd Ste 101D, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 883-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • APS Healthcare
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kent Peterson, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316049539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Pinecrest Rehabilitation Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • 1981
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stetson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kent Peterson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kent Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kent Peterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kent Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Kent Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kent Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kent Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kent Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

