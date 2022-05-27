Dr. Kent McQuain, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQuain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent McQuain, OD
Overview
Dr. Kent McQuain, OD is an Optometrist in Yorktown, VA.
Dr. McQuain works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kent B. McQuain and Associates5220 George Washington Mem Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692 Directions (757) 234-7331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McQuain?
Great doctor
About Dr. Kent McQuain, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437294832
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQuain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQuain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQuain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQuain works at
1164 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQuain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQuain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.