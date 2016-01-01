Kent McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kent McDonald, MS
Overview
Kent McDonald, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sandy, UT.
Kent McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pl Hansen Counseling Inc8184 S Highland Dr Ste C8, Sandy, UT 84093 Directions (801) 944-1666
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kent McDonald?
About Kent McDonald, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1215997341
Frequently Asked Questions
Kent McDonald accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kent McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kent McDonald works at
Kent McDonald speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Kent McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kent McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kent McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kent McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.