Overview
Dr. Kent Klonel, DC is a Chiropractor in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Klonel Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center, PA462 W Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 682-6809
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Apopka
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Allstate
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- State Farm
- Travelers
About Dr. Kent Klonel, DC
- Chiropractic
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245207810
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- National College Of Chiropractic, Patient Research Center
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Klonel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Klonel speaks Spanish.
