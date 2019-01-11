Dr. Kent Kawagoe, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawagoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Kawagoe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kent Kawagoe, PHD is a Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5740 N Palm Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93704 Directions (559) 431-1900
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kawagoe is absolutely the best in Fresno, Ca. Yes, it was tough to get the first appointment. However, it was entirely worth the wait! Following testing for the correct diagnosis my son was given brief coping skills training (which required daily practice). Then done! That was many years ago and he was able to graduate high school on time with his class. No further medication was needed! Thank you!
About Dr. Kent Kawagoe, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497882302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawagoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawagoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawagoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawagoe.
