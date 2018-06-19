Overview

Dr. Kent Foster, PHD is a Dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Dermatology Experts in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL, Leesburg, FL, Wauchula, FL, Lake Wales, FL and Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.