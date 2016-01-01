See All Clinical Psychologists in Providence, UT
Dr. Kent Anderson, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kent Anderson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, UT. They completed their fellowship with University Of British Columbia-Anxiety Disorders Unit

Dr. Anderson works at Kent W Anderson, PhD, PC in Providence, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicky Jardine
    545 W 465 N Ste 130, Providence, UT 84332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 200-3993

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Kent Anderson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932231016
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of British Columbia-Anxiety Disorders Unit
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber State Univeristy
