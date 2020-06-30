See All Family Doctors in Altamonte Springs, FL
Kennie Rodriguez, APRN

Family Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kennie Rodriguez, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. 

Kennie Rodriguez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Office
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 115, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kennie Rodriguez, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275919789
Frequently Asked Questions

Kennie Rodriguez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kennie Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kennie Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kennie Rodriguez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Kennie Rodriguez’s profile.

Kennie Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kennie Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kennie Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kennie Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

