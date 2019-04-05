Dr. Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Stern, DC
Dr. Kenneth Stern, DC is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, OH.
Kenneth Stern Chiropractic13550 LORAIN AVE, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 431-4700
Bay Recovery Centers Inc.2206 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92109 Directions (619) 581-1828
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been having some pain in my left leg and foot. I tried stretching, massages even Epson salt bath. Nothing worked. I called Dr Stern, told him my problem and he said he can help. Went in and he showed me where my problem was, set up a plan of action and OMG what a great improvement. Only needed 2 visits and no more pain in the leg. Would recommend him to anyone in pain.
About Dr. Kenneth Stern, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063500460
Dr. Stern accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
