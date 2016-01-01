See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Youngstown, OH
Kenneth Smith, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Kenneth Smith, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

Kenneth Smith works at Oak Street Health Belmont Ave in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Belmont Ave
    3551 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 838-6040
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kenneth Smith, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1942203765
