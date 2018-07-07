See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Smith Jr works at AMSTERDAM NURSING HOME in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amsterdam Nursing Home Corp
    1060 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 215-3463
  2. 2
    Morris Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
    1235 Pelham Pkwy N, Bronx, NY 10469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 231-4300
  3. 3
    303 5th Ave Rm 1611, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 532-3210
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2018
    Dr. Smith is an exceptional doctor. I highly recommend him! Not only was he super kind and patient, he was the only doctor in the last year that resolved my complicated issues so diligently. His staff is a dream as well. Thank you so much Dr. Smith!
    Jeewon in New York , NY — Jul 07, 2018
    About Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568436095
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

