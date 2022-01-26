See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD

Optometry
5 (162)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD is an Optometrist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Pacific University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Ridder works at MyEyeDr. in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Highlands Ranch
    200 W County Line Rd Ste 150, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 794-2433
  2. 2
    Downtown
    1050 17th St, Denver, CO 80265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 298-9410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ridder?

    Jan 26, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr Ridder since I was 15 I’m now 46. I have a very difficult Rx eyeglasses and he was the first one to figure out my Rx. I never liked or wore my glasses before him from age 10 but after him I’ve never gone a day without them he knew exactly how to figure my crazy eyeballs out . and taught my how and what to look for if my new Rx didn’t ever feel right. HE’S THE BEST !!! I don’t know what I’ll do when he decides to retire . And above all he doesn’t talk down to you or over your head he does an excellent job of explaining thing in lay men terms .
    — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ridder to family and friends

    Dr. Ridder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ridder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790734663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tualatin Eye Associate
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pacific University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.