Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD is an Optometrist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Pacific University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Highlands Ranch200 W County Line Rd Ste 150, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 794-2433
Downtown1050 17th St, Denver, CO 80265 Directions (303) 298-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Ridder since I was 15 I’m now 46. I have a very difficult Rx eyeglasses and he was the first one to figure out my Rx. I never liked or wore my glasses before him from age 10 but after him I’ve never gone a day without them he knew exactly how to figure my crazy eyeballs out . and taught my how and what to look for if my new Rx didn’t ever feel right. HE’S THE BEST !!! I don’t know what I’ll do when he decides to retire . And above all he doesn’t talk down to you or over your head he does an excellent job of explaining thing in lay men terms .
About Dr. Kenneth Ridder, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790734663
Education & Certifications
- Tualatin Eye Associate
- Pacific University
- University of Colorado
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridder.
