Kenneth Presley Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Presley Sr, LMFT
Overview
Kenneth Presley Sr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Duncanville, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 515 N Cedar Ridge Dr Ste 7B, Duncanville, TX 75116 Directions (972) 989-5860
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kenneth Presley Sr, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1225223787
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Presley Sr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Presley Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kenneth Presley Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Presley Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Presley Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Presley Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.