Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from (Doctoral Program) University of Kentucky and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Perrine works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Upper East Side - Starr Pavilion
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-2197
    Upper East Side - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Brain Injury
Cognitive Disorders
Concussion
Brain Injury
Cognitive Disorders
Concussion

Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.7
    Sep 01, 2020
    I had a very good experience.
    — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467409813
    Internship
    • East Orange Va Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • (Doctoral Program) University of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perrine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perrine works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perrine’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

