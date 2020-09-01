Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Perrine, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from (Doctoral Program) University of Kentucky and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Upper East Side - Starr Pavilion525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2197
Upper East Side - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neuropsychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467409813
- East Orange Va Medical Center
- (Doctoral Program) University of Kentucky
- Cornell University
Dr. Perrine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.