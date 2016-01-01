Kenneth Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Morris, LMFT
Overview
Kenneth Morris, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Panama City, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2689 Chapman Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-3088
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kenneth Morris, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871586230
