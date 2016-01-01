See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kenneth McCandless, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kenneth McCandless, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. McCandless works at Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East
    2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 930-1954
  2. 2
    Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson
    10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 930-1950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West
    2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 930-1936
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1063426740
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

