Dr. Kenneth Leight, PHD
Dr. Kenneth Leight, PHD is a Psychologist in Linwood, NJ.
Locations
Rosa Cortes Schwartz Mental Health Associates2106 New Rd Ste F3, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 926-1165
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been incredible with regard to sleep issues.
About Dr. Kenneth Leight, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1871527663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.