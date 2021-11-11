Kenneth Judkins II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Judkins II, PA-C
Overview
Kenneth Judkins II, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Kenneth Judkins II works at
Locations
Center for Pain Management, Tucson, AZ4745 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (602) 273-6770
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ken is the best provider I have ever had. He was detailed and spent a great amount of time with me and helped prepare me for my surgery. After, he was there no hold stops. I have been told Ken was going to go to Southern Arizona Pain with other doctors. However, last minute he decided to either retire or take time off. I would really love my care to continue with him. I don't feel as secure with my medical team as I once did.
About Kenneth Judkins II, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538165477
