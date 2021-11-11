See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Kenneth Judkins II, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Kenneth Judkins II, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

Kenneth Judkins II works at Center for Pain Management, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Center for Pain Management, Tucson, AZ
    4745 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 273-6770
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Nov 11, 2021
    Ken is the best provider I have ever had. He was detailed and spent a great amount of time with me and helped prepare me for my surgery. After, he was there no hold stops. I have been told Ken was going to go to Southern Arizona Pain with other doctors. However, last minute he decided to either retire or take time off. I would really love my care to continue with him. I don't feel as secure with my medical team as I once did.
    Drew Kempton-Pratz — Nov 11, 2021
    About Kenneth Judkins II, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1538165477
    Kenneth Judkins II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenneth Judkins II works at Center for Pain Management, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Kenneth Judkins II’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kenneth Judkins II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Judkins II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Judkins II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Judkins II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

