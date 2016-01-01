See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Santa Clara, CA
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Jew, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Clara, CA. 

Dr. Jew works at ScottHyver Visioncare in Santa Clara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Clara
    2901 Tasman Dr Ste 208, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 454-2747
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

About Dr. Kenneth Jew, OD

Optometry
  • Optometry
Specialties
English, Chinese
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
1891941324
  • 1891941324
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jew works at ScottHyver Visioncare in Santa Clara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jew’s profile.

Dr. Jew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jew.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

