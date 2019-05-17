Dr. Kenneth Hunt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hunt, OD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hunt, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Mary, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 938 WILLISTON PARK PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 444-4911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
I had an appointment with Dr Hunt. I wanted to update my eyeglassess. His staff greeted me very warmly. They did a complete vision assessment requesting my clinical history. Dr Hunt was very professional and explained my options for eyeglasses and future eye surgery. The eyeglasses I purchased are of excellent quality. Today I picked up the eyeglasses and was greeted by Dr Hunt and his team. I highly recommend Dr Hunt and his staff .
About Dr. Kenneth Hunt, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255540621
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.