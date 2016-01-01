See All Hospitalists in Philadelphia, PA
Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C

Hospital Medicine
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from De Sales University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Kenneth Hueftle works at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (215) 955-6000
    Dept of Radiology
    2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 (215) 952-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endocrine Disorders
Endocrine Disorders

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    About Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C

    Hospital Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English
    1063847994
    Education & Certifications

    De Sales University
