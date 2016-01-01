Kenneth Hennefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Hennefer, LCSW
Overview
Kenneth Hennefer, LCSW is a Counselor in Midvale, UT.
Kenneth Hennefer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth L Hennefer and Associates LLC7321 S State St, Midvale, UT 84047 Directions (801) 352-2844
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenneth Hennefer?
About Kenneth Hennefer, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1538207154
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Hennefer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Hennefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Hennefer works at
2 patients have reviewed Kenneth Hennefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Hennefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Hennefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Hennefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.