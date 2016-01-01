Kenneth Halter II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Halter II, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kenneth Halter II, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Jolla, CA.
Kenneth Halter II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCSD Center fo Pain Medicine9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-6035
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenneth Halter II?
About Kenneth Halter II, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053745059
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Halter II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Halter II works at
3 patients have reviewed Kenneth Halter II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Halter II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Halter II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Halter II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.