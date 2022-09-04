Dr. Hack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Hack, DC
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hack, DC is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Hack works at
Locations
Scott Chiropractic Offices1340 LAKE AVE, Rochester, NY 14613 Directions (585) 254-8020
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hack has helped many members of my family and me for over 40 years. He is knowledgable, skillful and trustworthy. I couldnt say enough about his compassion and skiill.
About Dr. Kenneth Hack, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.