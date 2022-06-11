Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goldberg Consulting Group Inc.600 E Baseline Rd Ste C-1, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 831-0746
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
My visits with Dr. G. are always professional, he's always on time. He is a great listener and really helps you to lead yourself to find the answers within so you can solve what's worrying you.
About Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1336104512
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.