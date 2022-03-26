See All Chiropractors in Fresno, CA
Kenneth Gillanders, CH

Chiropractic
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Kenneth Gillanders, CH is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2763 E Shaw Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 226-0338
  2. 2
    2755 E Shaw Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 226-0338

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 26, 2022
Went for years with back pain and visited many different chiropractors. I had trigger point injections and even acupuncture. Should have gone here first.
— Mar 26, 2022
Photo: Kenneth Gillanders, CH
About Kenneth Gillanders, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114008885
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kenneth Gillanders, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Gillanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kenneth Gillanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Kenneth Gillanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Gillanders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Gillanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Gillanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

