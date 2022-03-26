Kenneth Gillanders, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Gillanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenneth Gillanders, CH
Overview
Kenneth Gillanders, CH is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2763 E Shaw Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 226-0338
- 2 2755 E Shaw Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 226-0338
Ratings & Reviews
Went for years with back pain and visited many different chiropractors. I had trigger point injections and even acupuncture. Should have gone here first.
About Kenneth Gillanders, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1114008885
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Gillanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Gillanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kenneth Gillanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Gillanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Gillanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Gillanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.