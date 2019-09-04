See All Counselors in Panama City, FL
Kenneth Finch, LMHC is a Counselor in Panama City, FL. 

Kenneth Finch works at Finch And Finch Consulting Group LLC in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth A. Finch Ph.d. L.m.h.c.
    752 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 747-8144

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 04, 2019
Dr. Ken Finch is a very knowledgeable in the area of executive and leadership coaching! He is able to help you to see your blind spots and maximize your talents. I recommend him to anyone looking to advance their career and personal relationships.
— Sep 04, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kenneth Finch, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750433660
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kenneth Finch, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Finch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kenneth Finch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kenneth Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kenneth Finch works at Finch And Finch Consulting Group LLC in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Kenneth Finch’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Kenneth Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Finch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Finch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Finch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

