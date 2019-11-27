Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Ellis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ellis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marysville, WA.
Locations
Fountaingate Wellness Pllc1106 Columbia Ave Ste 100, Marysville, WA 98270 Directions (360) 653-0374
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He helped me with my anxiety and panic attacks. I felt comfortable with the sessions. Would highly recommend him. Very informative. Mary in Marysville, WA November 2019
About Dr. Kenneth Ellis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417973850
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.